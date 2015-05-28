Capps Announces Central Coast Winner of Congressional Art Competition

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced that Jenna Skiff, a resident of Cayucos and a junior at Mission Valley Preparatory High School in San Luis Obispo, is the Central Coast winner of the 2015 annual Congressional Art Competition.

Skiff’s winning piece, a collage titled "Half Dome, Half Paper," depicts Half Dome dusted in snow, as seen from Columbia Rock on the trail to Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park in California.

“California is home to so much natural beauty, and Jenna has done a wonderful job capturing some of that beauty in her piece 'Half Dome, Half Paper,'" Capps said. “Jenna should be proud of her work, and I look forward to seeing her artwork represent the Central Coast’s young artists in the United States Capitol for the next year.”

The annual art competition is open to all high school students in California’s 24th Congressional District. The winning student’s artwork is exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winning student receives two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display in June.

Skiff’s piece was chosen by a panel of judges out of more than 30 entries.

— C.J. Young is a legislative assistant for Rep. Lois Capps.