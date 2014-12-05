Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:31 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces Ebola-Related NSF Research Grant for UCSB

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | December 5, 2014 | 1:18 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that researchers at UCSB received a National Science Foundation grant to study the psychological response to the threat of Ebola.

The project, titled “RAPID: The Psychology of Fear: Cultural Orientation and Response to Ebola Threat,” received $128,202.

Ebola is one of the deadliest contagious diseases to emerge into the public consciousness in recent years, and it has been a source of much fear globally, despite the fact that the actual risk of contagion is quite low in many parts of the world.

The research will focus on how people differ a great deal in how they perceive their vulnerability to Ebola, and how these different reactions are related to cultural values in large samples of Americans. By knowing the role of cultural values, the researchers believe that they can understand why people react the way that they do. Eventually, researchers hope to figure out more effective ways to cope with the anxiety and stress of disease-related threats. The research is being led by Dr. Heejung Kim in UCSB’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

“This research will help us understand how and why people respond the way they do to Ebola or other contagious diseases,” Capps said. “We must take the threat of Ebola seriously, which is why we must ensure that our hospitals are prepared and proper protocol is followed. But we also must make sure that people understand how Ebola is spread and how to protect themselves from exposure. This research will give us a better understanding of the way people respond psychologically to the threat of diseases like Ebola, and how we can help educate that response.”

“The threat of Ebola is the threat of the year, but almost every year, people become distressed by a worldwide threat of a disease, such as swine flu or SARS,” Kim said. “With many of these threats, typically, the actual risk is fairly low, but the panic caused by them is usually a lot more costly to our daily and national well-being. And we believe that the findings from our research may be useful in reducing these secondary costs of these contagious diseases.”

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 