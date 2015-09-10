Capps Announces EPA Grant for UCSB Ecologists

Advice

Sept. 9, 2015, Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) announced that the Environmental Protection Agency has awarded researchers at UC Santa Barbara a grant to better understand the impacts of exposure to chemicals in our environment.

The funds come from the competitive Science to Achieve Results (STAR) program and will total $799,723.

UCSB will also collaborate with a researcher from UC Davis on the project.

The federal grant will support the application and development of new mathematical models to better understand the biological and ecological consequences of chemical pollutants that can impact human health and the environment.

The STAR program provides funding to eminent scientists and engineers across the nation to support research critical to address pressing environmental challenges.



“Understanding how chemicals and other pollutants impact our environment is vital to our ability to protect and preserve human health and our natural world,” Capps said. “The results of these studies could have tremendous public policy and scientific impacts. UCSB has always been a leader in conducting relevant and impactful research, and I am glad to see that Drs. Nisbet and Muller are continuing in this tradition.”



"The anticipated outcome is an enhanced ability to identify key toxic mechanisms within individual organisms exposed to manufactured chemicals and to predict the implications of exposure for sustainability of populations and ecosystems,” Professor Roger Nisbet said. “If the new models are found to have predictive value, the research will provide new tools for evaluating ecological effects of chemicals entering the environment.”



Professor Roger Nisbet from the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology and Dr. Erik Muller from the Environmental Studies Program, both from UCSB, are the lead investigators on the project.

— CJ Young represents Rep. Lois Capps.