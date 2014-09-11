Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:57 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces Federal Funding for Hollister Avenue Traffic Project in Goleta

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | September 11, 2014 | 1:21 p.m.

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced that the City of Goleta received a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for $236,000 to support the Hollister Avenue Complete Streets Corridor project in Old Town Goleta.

The funding will be used to conduct engineering and traffic studies along a stretch of Hollister Avenue in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood. The Corridor Plan includes evaluating the Hollister Avenue corridor for transportation, parking, safety and drainage needs. It will also include multimodal transportation options to link Old Town Goleta to centers of employment, education and services. This work was originally identified in the Santa Barbara County Old Town Revitalization Plan, which was adopted by the City of Goleta upon incorporation.

Capps wrote in support of this grant application, which was submitted to the competitive Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER Discretionary Grant program, which provides a unique opportunity for the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects.

“I’m so pleased that this federal funding will go toward revitalizing an important part of Goleta,” Capps said. “This coordinated effort by several agencies will make Old Town Goleta’s streets safer and more convenient for more modes of travel, while boosting the local economy by allowing better access to businesses along this important stretch. While there were several projects along the Central Coast that I supported in the TIGER grant application process that were also worthy of funding, I look forward to seeing the results of the Corridor Plan, and soon experiencing the upgraded and improved Old Town Goleta.”

“The City has been planning transportation improvements for Old Town for many years,” Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett said.“This funding is critical to getting this important project off the ground. Improving circulation and creating an efficient environment that works for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and transit is something we look forward to providing.”

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 