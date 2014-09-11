Capps Announces Federal Funding for Hollister Avenue Traffic Project in Goleta

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced that the City of Goleta received a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for $236,000 to support the Hollister Avenue Complete Streets Corridor project in Old Town Goleta.

The funding will be used to conduct engineering and traffic studies along a stretch of Hollister Avenue in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood. The Corridor Plan includes evaluating the Hollister Avenue corridor for transportation, parking, safety and drainage needs. It will also include multimodal transportation options to link Old Town Goleta to centers of employment, education and services. This work was originally identified in the Santa Barbara County Old Town Revitalization Plan, which was adopted by the City of Goleta upon incorporation.

Capps wrote in support of this grant application, which was submitted to the competitive Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER Discretionary Grant program, which provides a unique opportunity for the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects.

“I’m so pleased that this federal funding will go toward revitalizing an important part of Goleta,” Capps said. “This coordinated effort by several agencies will make Old Town Goleta’s streets safer and more convenient for more modes of travel, while boosting the local economy by allowing better access to businesses along this important stretch. While there were several projects along the Central Coast that I supported in the TIGER grant application process that were also worthy of funding, I look forward to seeing the results of the Corridor Plan, and soon experiencing the upgraded and improved Old Town Goleta.”

“The City has been planning transportation improvements for Old Town for many years,” Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett said.“This funding is critical to getting this important project off the ground. Improving circulation and creating an efficient environment that works for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and transit is something we look forward to providing.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.