Capps Announces Federal Housing Grants to Support Employment, Affordable Housing

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | January 10, 2014 | 12:22 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that Santa Barbara County agencies received $198,582 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants to provide employment and housing opportunities to low-income residents in Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara received $132,388 and the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara received $66,194 through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program.

The program encourages communities to develop local strategies to help eligible family members obtain employment that will lead to economic independence and self-sufficiency. Public housing agencies work with social services agencies, schools, businesses and other local partners to development a comprehensive program that gives participating FSS family members the skills and experience to enable them to obtain employment that pays a living wage.

“Especially after the recession, many people have found it difficult to get on their feet and find a job that pays enough to support their family,” Capps said. “But they want to work and support their families. These important grants are ladders of opportunity to get people back into the job market, and on the road to self-sufficiency and economic independence. These programs are not only vital to our families but to the recovering economy of our local community.”

“The Family Self-Sufficiency Program is a valuable resource that allows families to participate in a work based incentive savings program,” said Bob Havlicek, director of finance and operations of the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara. “Residents set goals designed to give them the opportunity to become independent of government subsidies, transition into a life of social and economic independence and self-sufficiency.

"The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara has successfully graduated (38) families into self-sufficiency with (13) families entering the ‘American Dream’ of homeownership. We are excited to continue our work with this latest grant to help other families achieve independence as well. We deeply appreciate all of the support from Lois Capps and the benefit it provides the community.”

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

