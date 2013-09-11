Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces Funding for Substance Abuse Program in Santa Ynez Valley

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | September 11, 2013 | 7:24 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that the Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People received a $125,000 grant to involve and engage their local community to prevent substance use among youth.

The grant, which helps fund the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, a People Helping People-sponsored group, is part of $19.8 million in new Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grants to 147 communities across the country.

The DFC Program provides funding over a series of years to community coalitions that facilitate citizen participation in local drug prevention efforts. Studies have shown that the rates of substance use have declined significantly in DFC Communities since it was created.

“We must empower young people to stand up to the temptation and danger that accompany drug use,” Capps said. “Prevention is the most effective tool we have to reduce the consequences associated with drug use among young people. This grant will support the Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People and the local work they are doing to mobilize individuals and organizations to reduce substance use among youth, pointing them instead toward a more successful and safer future.”

“The Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition  is very pleased and privileged to be receiving continued support in our seventh year of funding through the Federal Drug Free Communities Grant,” coalition Director Mary Conway said. “We believe in our youth and the power of community and will continue to work to change aspects of our local environment that contribute to underage abuse of alcohol and other drugs, decrease the social and health consequences of substance abuse by limiting access to illegal and harmful substances and change the social norms of acceptance and permissiveness of underage substance use.”

The Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition — a group of volunteer community members dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing and reducing alcohol and other substance abuse among youth — is thriving due to its partnership with the federal government, harnessing the strength of local community collaborations to effect a substantial reduction in youth substance use since first receiving a grant in 2007.

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 