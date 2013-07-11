Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces Funding to Help Families Find Health Insurance

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 11, 2013 | 9:28 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Thursday that health centers on the Central Coast have received grants of more than $1 million to help enroll uninsured residents in new health coverage options made available by the Affordable Care Act.

The money will be used to hire outreach and eligibility assistance workers to assist Central Coast residents find and enroll in affordable health coverage that fits their needs.

In the 24th Congressional District, Santa Barbara County received $233,680, the County of Ventura received $98,732, the Clinicas del Camino Real in Ventura received $388,186 and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast in Nipomo received $294,499. The grant awards are part of $150 million given to 1,159 health centers across the country.

As a result, consumers will have a better understanding of coverage options through the new Health Insurance Marketplace (in California known as “Covered California”), Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Consumers will also receive help determining their eligibility for tax credits to make their coverage more affordable.

“Managing the complexities of health insurance coverage can be complicated, but these grants will provide more support to make the process for applying for health coverage easier and simpler,” Capps said. “The money will go a long way toward ensuring that our residents have access to affordable, quality health insurance.”

The open enrollment season opens on Oct. 1.

Click here for more information on the Affordable Care Act. Click here to learn more about Covered California.

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 