Capps Announces Millions in Funding for Central Coast Technology Research

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednsday that three Central Coast research projects received more than $5 million in funding from the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Project Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) program, which provides funding to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to develop into new industries and have a commercial impact.

Projects at UCSB, SixPoint Materials Inc. in Buellton and Soraa, a Fremont-based company that was founded in and now does research and development work in Goleta, were all awarded funding to continue to develop Gallium Nitride (GaN) substrates.

GaN is a semiconductor material and ideal material for power electronics that has revolutionized solid state lighting in products like enabled Blu-RayTM optical storage. It can withstand much higher electric fields and operates at much higher temperatures, which promises to lead to considerably more efficient devices.

The projects are three of only 14 around the country receiving a total of $27 million from ARPA-E aimed at developing next-generation power conversion devices that could dramatically transform how power is controlled and converted throughout the grid.

“Yet again, we are seeing Central Coast companies leading the way in developing cutting edge energy technologies,” Capps said. “The federal support ARPA-E provides for these promising technologies is crucial to getting these innovations out of the lab and into the marketplace where they will help lower costs and improve energy efficiency. I’m proud that these three projects currently unfolding right here on the Central Coast will hopefully one day transform America’s energy infrastructure.”

UCSB received $3.17 million to develop new GaN semiconductor technologies that will enhance the performance and reduce the cost of high-power electronics. UCSB’s devices could reduce power losses to enable high-power conversion at low cost in motor drives, electric vehicles, and power grid applications.

"This ARPA-E award will fund research to develop a new electro-chemical energy storage device that combines the best features of batteries and capacitors and thereby can have a transformative impact on hybrid electric vehicles," said David Auston, executive director of UCSB's Institute for Energy Efficiency. "It will have higher power capacity, faster charging times, and longer lifetime than lithium ion batteries."

SixPoint Materials Inc. received $1.7 million to develop low-cost, high-quality GaN wafers demanded for GaN-based high-power (1200V, 100A) devices. To achieve GaN-based high-power devices having closer performance to the theoretical limit, this project will develop a low-cost, high-quality GaN device wafers grown by a vapor phase method on SixPoint's proprietary a low-cost, low-defect GaN substrates. If successful, the project could enable high-power GaN circuits that can convert power for electric motors and electric vehicles with half the energy loss compared to today’s GaN devices.

“The company's expertise is ammonothermal growth and HVPE growth of GaN,” said Dr. Tadao Hashimoto, a UCSB graduate and CEO of SixPoint. “This combination of technology makes SixPoint quite unique in the U.S. This proposed project will be conducted through collaboration of SixPoint Materials, Inc. and the University of Notre Dame.“

Soraa, a Fremont-based company which will do the bulk of its research and development at the company’s facility in Goleta, received $225,000 for the first phase of a four-year, $3.2 million project to develop a revolutionary technology for large-area, low-cost, high-quality bulk GaN substrates, and to validate their performance in state-of-the-art power switches for power electronics.

“Research and development of low-cost, high quality, and large-area bulk GaN substrates is one of the critical barriers to the technological advancement of power electronics,” said Mike Krames, chief technology officer of Soraa. “The award of a second project by ARPA-E is a further testament to the deep technological expertise that has made us the world leader in GaN on GaN LEDs. We expect that these projects will lead to transformative, U.S.-based manufacturing and lay the groundwork for green technology leadership and sustainable manufacturing jobs in the U.S.”

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.