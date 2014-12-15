Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces Open Enrollment Under Way Through Covered California’s Health Insurance Marketplace

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | December 15, 2014 | 10:15 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday reminded Central Coast residents that open enrollment through Covered California’s Health Insurance Marketplace for health insurance coverage in 2015 has begun.

While the open enrollment period will run through Feb. 15, residents who want their coverage to begin on Jan. 1 must sign-up by Monday, Dec. 15.

Covered California, an online insurance marketplace, allows individuals and families to shop for the best health insurance options or for eligible Californians to sign up for Medi-Cal. It is a one-stop shop to compare health insurance policies, receive financial assistance, and sign-up for high-quality health insurance coverage. Through Covered California, applicants cannot be denied for pre-existing conditions, nor will they face annual or lifetime benefit limits on coverage.

“I encourage Central Coast residents to log-on to Covered California’s website or call the number to consider their options and sign up for coverage for 2015,” Capps said. “If you already have insurance through Covered California, be sure to still visit Covered California to update your information for next year to see if you are eligible for subsidies or tax credits and ensure that you are in the best plan to fit your needs.”

In the 2014 enrollment period, more than 1.4 million Californians signed up for insurance and more than 3 million people in California gained insurance in total. On the Central Coast, 34,000 residents who were previously uninsured obtained quality health coverage because of the Affordable Care Act, and the number of uninsured Central Coast residents declined by 50 percent.

In California, people looking for health coverage or seeking to continue or change their current plan can go to CoveredCA.com or call the Covered California hotline at 800.300.1506. Residents can also visit the Covered California Frequently Asked Questions page.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
