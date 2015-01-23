Capps Announces Reintroduction of Campaign Finance Reform Bills

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday announced that this week, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United, she is joining several of her colleagues in reintroducing two campaign finance reform bills to help break the dependence on big money in elections and protect the voices of everyday Americans.

Capps is an original cosponsor of both bills.

The Government By the People Act of 2015 (House Resolution 20) would help break the influence of big money in elections, and the DISCLOSE Act would require more disclosure of political spending from corporations, lobbyists and outside groups.

“Fair, open elections are critical to our democracy, which is why I have been a longtime supporter of commonsense campaign finance reform,” Capps said. “Big money has too much influence in our elections, so I am proud to be an original cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act and the Government By the People Act, two pieces of legislation that will level the playing field and allow the voices of everyday Americans to be heard.”

The DISCLOSE Act would:

» Increase disclosure of political spending by corporations and outside groups to the federal election commission

» Require corporations and outside groups to stand by their broadcast ads

» Require corporations to disclose their expenditures to their shareholders and organizations to disclose their expenditures to their members

» Require lobbyists to disclose their campaign expenditures

The Government by the People Act (H.R. 20) would:

» Encourage everyday citizens to participate in congressional campaigns by providing a My Voice Tax Credit for campaign contributions

» Create a Freedom from Influence Matching Fund to ensure parity between low-dollar donors and wealthy donors

Capps, who has long supported commonsense campaign finance reform, has expressed disappointment in recent Supreme Court decisions, including the McCutcheon and Citizens United decisions, which have given the wealthiest Americans even more power in our political system. She has previously supported both the Government by the People Act and the DISCLOSE Act, which passed the House in 2010 but ultimately stalled due to partisan opposition in the Senate.

