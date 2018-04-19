Capps Applauds Covered California for Extending Enrollment Deadline for Applicants

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday applauded Covered California’s decision to give anyone who has started an application for health coverage under the insurance exchange but failed to complete it by the March 31 deadline the opportunity to “get across the finish line” as late as April 15.

The decision will help people who may be trying to apply as part of an expected influx of people applying before the March 31 deadline.

The announcement came a day after Capps, along with several of her colleagues, sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius urging the administration to grant a special enrollment period for a limited time for people who had trouble finishing enrollment. The administration announced the special enrollment period Tuesday night.

“I have always said that we must continue to improve the ACA as we encounter challenges,” Capps said. “This common-sense announcement ensures that working families who have started an application but haven’t had the opportunity to complete the process may continue to do so and take the time they need to make the right healthcare choice for their family. If you get in line by the March 31st deadline, Covered California will now make sure you have the opportunity to finish it.”

To be considered to have an application in progress, users must create an account, fill out an application form and save it to the website.

Capps has been a strong proponent of making sensible improvements to make sure the ACA works for more people. In November, in response to the thousands of people being dropped from their insurance, Capps led other members of the California congressional delegation to write to California Health and Human Services Secretary Diana Dooley and Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee urging them to allow consumers the option to renew their 2013 health plans in 2014, without change.

The last day to enroll in insurance under Covered California is March 31. Visit CoveredCA.com for more details.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.