Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Applauds Decision to Protect California Coast from New Drilling

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | January 27, 2015 | 11:23 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday applauded the decision by the U.S. Department of Interior to prohibit any new offshore oil or gas lease sales in the Northern California, Central California and Southern California Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Planning Areas by excluding these areas from the draft proposed 2017-22 OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

In July, Capps led a letter from members of the California congressional delegation to U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, urging her and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to take such action. The decision from BOEM and the Department of Interior specifically cites the opposition of Pacific Coast states to new oil and gas development off their coasts as the reasoning for not including the Pacific Coast in the draft proposal.

“I am pleased that the Department of Interior and BOEM heeded our request to prohibit new offshore oil and gas lease sales off the coast of California,” Capps said. “As residents of the Central Coast are well aware, offshore oil drilling can have devastating environmental consequences, and I believe these risks far outweigh any potential benefits. Instead of focusing on the fuels of the past, we should foster and support the sustainable energy industry which has grown to be an important part of the Central Coast economy.”

Capps has led the fight in Congress to stop offshore drilling on the Outer Continental Shelf. For example, she has authored the California Ocean and Coastal Protection Act, which would ban new exploration and drilling for oil and gas off the California coast, every year since 2006.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 