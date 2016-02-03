Capps Applauds Department of the Interior Fracking Decision

Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) applauded the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) decision to carry out an environmental assessment of the impacts of offshore fracking in the Pacific Ocean Jan. 29, 2016.

Capps is the author of legislation calling for a moratorium on offshore fracking in federal waters off the West Coast until a full environmental review of the controversial practice is completed.

“I am very pleased to hear that the DOI has agreed to look into the impact of offshore fracking — something that is particularly concerning on the Central Coast,” Capps said. “As author of the Offshore Fracking Transparency and Review Act, it is troubling that while we still know very little about the impacts of onshore fracking, we know even less about impacts of offshore fracking.

"This environmental review is an important step towards better understanding the impact of these activities on our environment and our public health," she said.

The agreement will now head to a federal judge for final approval. Once the agreement is approved, the DOI will carry out a programmatic environmental assessment to examine the potential environmental impacts of well stimulation, including acidizing and hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”), for wells on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf, including along the coast of California.

Under the agreement, no new permits involving hydraulic fracturing in offshore wells will be considered prior to the completion of the environmental assessment.

— C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.