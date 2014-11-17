Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:28 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Capps Applauds Final Climate Preparedness Task Force Recommendations to President

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | November 17, 2014 | 2:42 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday applauded the release of final recommendations from the President’s State, Local, and Tribal Leaders Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience, which included several recommendations from Capps-authored bills.

Capps pushed for the formation of the Task Force and recommended that Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal be named to the Task Force, on which he has served since its establishment in 2013.

The final report from the Task Force, which can be viewed here, identified roughly 50 major recommendations that fall within five overarching principles: consideration of climate risk assessments and vulnerabilities; maximizing opportunities that both promote resilience and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions; strengthening partnerships between federal, state, local and tribal entities; providing actionable data on climate impacts and useful tools to assist in decision making; and encouraging cooperation and consultation with indigenous communities on Federal climate change policies.

Some of the recommendations stemming from Capps-authored legislation include:

» Recommendation 2.1 — Helping coastal states plan and implement resilience strategies (H.R. 764, Coastal State Climate Change Planning Act)
» Recommendations 2.2 and 2.3 — Making water systems more sustainable and resilient (H.R. 765, Water System Resiliency and Sustainability Act)
» Recommendation 3.3 — Improving/increasing ocean acidification research (H.R. 5545)
» Recommendation 4.2 — Strengthening preparedness/resiliency of the public health system (H.R. 2023, Climate Change Health Promotion and Protection Act)

“I am pleased these recommendations have been completed,” Capps said. “Climate change is one of the most urgent problems we face, and we need to act now to prepare for the inevitable impacts. The Task Force’s recommendations will be a valuable guide as we work together to build a smarter and more resilient infrastructure, prepare local economies and our public health system for the realities of climate change, and continue our efforts to address the root causes of this critical issue.

“I thank President Obama for his leadership on this issue, and I commend the members of the Climate Action Task Force, including Supervisor Carbajal, for their hard work. I look forward to working with the Administration and my colleagues to find ways to implement these critical recommendations.”

“The final recommendations from the Task Force were developed through a science based bi-partisan collaborative process that will enhance climate adaptation planning efforts at the local, state and national level,” Supervisor Carbajal said.

In September, Capps and Carbajal hosted a roundtable with county and UCSB officials to discuss federal and local actions to promote climate change resiliency. The White House also launched the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit, which can be found by clicking here.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

