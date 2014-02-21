Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:09 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Capps Applauds Obama’s Decision Not to Include Chained CPI in Budget Proposal

By C.J. Young for Rep. Lois Capps | February 21, 2014 | 8:51 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released on Thursday the following statement responding to the announcement that Chained CPI will not be included in President Obama’s fiscal year 2015 budget proposal:

“I applaud President Obama’s decision to not include Chained CPI in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2015," Capps said. "While I appreciate the president’s genuine effort to find bipartisan common ground to reduce the deficit, I am pleased he has decided to protect the already meager Cost-of-Living-Adjustments for Social Security.

"Using Chained CPI to calculate benefits is a flawed policy that would cut benefits for our seniors, persons with disabilities and our veterans. Social Security has not contributed to our deficit, and we should not be balancing our budget on the backs of older Americans. I know we can build on the progress that has already been made in reducing the deficit without cutting fixed incomes, which are vital for senior citizens and so many others.”

Capps joined many of her colleagues in recently sending a letter to the president urging him not to include Chained CPI in his budget proposal. The letter is available by clicking here.

C.J. Young is a press assistant for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 