Capps Applauds Obama’s Signing of Executive Order on LGBT Job Discrimination

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday released the following statement on President Barack Obama's signing of an Executive Order prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation for federal workers and by federal contractors.

"Today's Executive Order signing is another big step toward equality for the LGBT community," Capps said. "No one should have to worry about discrimination in the workplace for any reason. That is why today's action, which will protect the rights of millions of LGBT Americans in all 50 states, is so important. Now, all federal workers will be judged on whether or not they do their job, and not on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

For the last several years, Capps has been a leader on this issue and has pushed the president to act, leading letters in support of this action.

She is also a strong supporter of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, which would prohibit discrimination in hiring and employment on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation for all workers.

