Capps Applauds Supreme Court Ruling in Favor of Marriage Equality

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry and that states have an obligation to perform same-sex marriage:

“Today is a great day. The court has ruled definitively on what we have known in our hearts all along — that all Americans should have the freedom to marry the person whom they love.

“Today’s ruling is another important step toward ensuring that no one in this country suffers discrimination because of their race, ethnicity, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I applaud the court’s decision and send best wishes to the couples around the country who have finally gained this important right.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.