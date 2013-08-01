Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Capps Backs Bipartisan Medicare Physician Payment Bill

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | August 1, 2013 | 8:48 a.m.

On Wednesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted unanimously to advance the Medicare Patient and Quality Improvement Act, a bill supported by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, a registered nurse, that would repeal a broken Medicare provider payment formula that could cut doctor reimbursement rates by almost 30 percent next year.

The bill also includes an important provision championed by Capps that would adjust Medicare reimbursement rates so that they more accurately reflect the actual cost of practicing medicine in various localities throughout California, per the Geographic Practice Cost Index (GPCI) Fix. The fix, long supported by Capps, will solve a long-standing problem in which counties — including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo — are mislabeled as rural, leaving doctors seeing patients in them undercompensated for providing Medicare reimbursed procedures.

The problem dates back to 1966, when counties were either designated as “rural” or “urban.” Those designations were never changed, so doctors practicing in counties that have grown since then are being compensated at significantly lower levels than they should. There are 14 California counties — including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo — whose Medicare providers are being underpaid by as much as 10 percent a year, according to the California Medical Association.

“I am pleased the committee unanimously moved this bill forward,” Capps said. “It is important to everyone on the Central Coast — medical providers and the patients they care for — that we appropriately pay physicians for the services they provide. The GPCI system has been unfair for too long and I am pleased that we were able to get a fix included in this critical legislation.

"This bipartisan bill also ends an problematic SGR formula that will result in arbitrary reimbursement cuts of nearly 30 percent for Medicare providers across the country and replaces it with a system to reward the highest quality of care for all Medicare beneficiaries. In all my meetings with doctors up and down the Central Coast one message has been repeated loud and clear: fix the GPCI and the SGR. This bill would do just that.”

The GPCI Fix was part of a bill that would repeal the broken SGR formula. The SGR, established in 1999, was supposed to restrain the increase in Medicare’s annual spending on physician services. A target for each year was set, and Medicare was supposed to spend less than that amount. But the SGR formula has proven unworkable, and a bipartisan effort to reform the broken policy commenced. This bill would replace that antiquated and broken system, while preserving an enhanced fee for service, giving seniors and their medical providers certainty.

The bill calls for a 0.5 percent increase for physicians from 2014 through 2018, while continuing to support fee-for-service medicine, and encourages the formation of quality data reporting and new delivery models.

The legislation now moves to the House Ways and Means Committee.

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 