Local News

New Law Tackling Opioid Addiction Epidemic Includes Capps Bill Coordinating, Expanding Research

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | July 30, 2016 | 11:00 p.m.

With an opioid addiction epidemic sweeping the nation, an array of newly enacted drug legislation includes a measure from Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, to expand treatment opportunities for and intensify research efforts into opioid addiction.

Capps introduced the Safe Treatments and Opportunities to Prevent Pain Act, or STOP Pain Act, in the House of Representatives. The bill seeks to fight opioid addiction by coordinating and intensifying research efforts into the causes of pain.

The measure also aims to develop alternative pain-relief treatments for those addicted to opioids.

“The STOP Pain Act provision of the opioid bill helps us get in front of the problem by directing more resources to our experts in the scientific community,” Capps said in a statement.

The nationwide escalation of prescription drug abuse and addiction to pain killers, along with increased heroin use in parts of the country, including Santa Barbara County, sparked a bipartisan effort in Congress to address the crisis.

The result was the passage of a far-reaching drug-legislation package to develop new approaches to treating and preventing opioid addiction.

A total of 18 measures, including Capps’, make up the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama on July 22.

The legislation specifies roughly $720 million in federal grant money over five years for local and state governments to carry out treatment and prevention goals, according to a recent report by county Behavioral Wellness Department director Alice Gleghorn.

That sum, however, is not included in the legislation, the report added, meaning Congress would have to authorize funding in future action.

The STOP Pain Act directs the National Institute of Health to intensify and coordinate research into pain, therapies for chronic pain and alternatives to opioids for its management.

The law directs the NIH to base its research priorities on the Interagency Pain Research Coordinating Committee, a federal advisory committee created by the Health and Human Services Department.

According to Capps’ office, the opioid law improves access to addiction treatment; creates a system to review, modify and update best practices for pain management; and allows “alternative dispensing of prescribed opioid medication.”

“If leading scientists and researchers at NIH are able to spend more time understanding the causes of chronic pain, we will be closer to finding effective, less habit-forming ways of treating the ailment, and stopping opioid abuse before it starts,” Capps said.

Capps’ bill was co-sponsored by Reps. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.; Renee Ellmers, R-N.C.; and David McKinley, R-W.Va.

The new laws will improve access to overdose treatment in Santa Barbara County and allow the Behavioral Wellness Department to continue expanding its current treatment and prevention services, said John Doyel, the department’s Alcohol and Drug Program administrator.

Under the new laws, he told Noozhawk, the department can develop a medication-assisted treatment that is complimentary to its current methadone treatment. Doyel said he has bought some 300 kits of naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote that can be sprayed into the nose.

The new grants made possible by the legislation allow for more funding for treatment, Doyel said, and is “revolutionary” for departments that don’t already have programs like those of Behavioral Wellness.

The enhanced treatment efforts that the laws help facilitate, he added, “allow us to target more direct intervention for pregnant women” addicted to opioids.

That treatment would be done with buprenorphine, a relatively new, increasingly popular methadone alternative Doyel described as a “great, evidence-based treatment.”

The county, he said, is working to standardize the practice of using buprenorphine, which is starting to be prescribed by local physicians on an individual basis.

Methadone, on the other hand, is only available at a licensed clinic.

Doyel said a third of those who enter Santa Barbara County’s system for addiction, or 1,700 individuals, seek help for opioids, with their first drug of choice either heroin or prescription pain killers.

Overdose deaths involving prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drug methadone, itself an opioid, is widely employed to maintain long periods of abstinence from opioid use and to treat pain, including in Santa Barbara County for the past four decades.

The county currently contracts for a narcotic treatment program run by Aegis Treatment Centers, which has offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, to carry out medication-assisted treatment for people addicted to opioids.

Medication-assisted treatment combines behavioral therapy with medication, with methadone often utilized as that second component.

According to Aegis, the company treats roughly 700 clients in the county at any given time, 80 percent of whom come in every day for a dose of methadone and 20 percent of whom have take-home doses.​

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

