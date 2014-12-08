Capps Bill to Honor Federal Corrections Officer Killed on Duty Passes House

On Monday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, applauded the bipartisan, unanimous passage of her bill, House Resolution 5562, which would designate the U.S. Post Office building at 801 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc as the Federal Correctional Officer Scott J. Williams Memorial Post Office Building.

Williams was killed in the line of duty at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc on April 3, 1997. He served with honor and distinction as a U.S. Marine during the Persian Gulf War, where he saved the lives of his countrymen and received multiple awards, including Marine of the Year.

He graduated from Lompoc High School and lived in Los Alamos with his wife, Kristy, and their two daughters, Kaitlin and Kallee.

“I am humbled to have authored this bill remembering Senior Officer Specialist Williams for his dedication and ultimate sacrifice as a public servant,” Capps said. “While we can never do enough to recognize this man, who dedicated his life to keeping our nation and community safe, this tribute ensures that we will never forget the sacrifice he — or his family — have made. I am hopeful the Senate will vote immediately on this legislation so that our community can name this Lompoc post office after Senior Officer Specialist Scott Williams.”

“Myself, Kaitlin, Kallee, and our entire family are very excited about the Lompoc Post Office being named after Scott,” Kristy Williams said. “It is a huge honor to see his name and memory live on in the community. I look forward to sharing his brave legacy with our grandchildren.”

The bill, which was co-sponsored by the entire California congressional delegation, now proceeds to the U.S. Senate, where Capps has been working with senators to get the bill passed into law before the end of the year.

Capps spoke on the House floor in support of her bill. The text of her speech as prepared is below.

Mr. Speaker, I rise in strong support of H.R. 5562, which would designate the United States Postal Service facility in Lompoc, California as the “Federal Correctional Officer Scott J. Williams Memorial Post Office Building.”

This is an important bill for not only the community of Lompoc, which resides in my congressional district on the Central Coast of California, but for the memory of a public servant we lost too soon.

Naming the Lompoc post office in honor of Scott James Williams is a fitting tribute - Scott was a veteran, civil servant, and beloved family man who dedicated his life to public service.

As a youth, he attended Lompoc High School and Allan Hancock College, both in the 24th District of California.

His tradition of service began in the Persian Gulf War with distinction and valor, rising to the rank of corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

During his military career, Scott was widely respected by his colleagues and credited with saving many lives during combat.

In fact, his outstanding work as a decorated veteran has been recognized through multiple awards, including being honored as “Marine of the Year” in 1989.

Upon returning home to Lompoc, Scott continued his services to our nation and began a career in law enforcement as a correctional officer.

After four years of service at the United States Bureau of Prisons, Scott was tragically killed in the line of duty in 1997.

We are still saddened by the loss of this local hero and family man.

He is sincerely missed by the people of Los Alamos and the entire Lompoc community.

After years of selfless service to our nation and local community, the naming of the Lompoc Post Office after Officer Scott Williams is a fitting tribute.

This recognition would complement the memorial park and state highway in his name, and continue to honor a man whose selfless career was dedicated to keeping our nation and community safe.

Scott is survived by his wife Kristy and their two daughters, Kaitlin and Kallee.

This bill also honors them, for their sacrifice and perseverance in the face of great tragedy.

Thank you.

Mr. Speaker, I’m honored to have authored this bill and to see it on the floor here today.

I urge my colleagues to support this important legislation and yield back the balance of my time.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.