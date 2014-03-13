Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Capps Calls for Student Entries for Congressional Art Competition

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | March 13, 2014 | 3:24 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Thursday that she is seeking entries for the 2014 annual Congressional Art Competition.

The competition offers all high school students in the 24th Congressional District the opportunity to have their winning work of art hang for one year in the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of visitors will see it.

“This annual competition is a wonderful opportunity to support young artists across the nation,” Capps said. “Each year I am truly inspired by the quality and number of entries received by my office. I encourage all high school students from the Central Coast to showcase their artistic talent and enter the competition. I look forward to displaying the winning artwork in our nation’s capital.”

The completed work must be submitted by a high school student in California’s 24th Congressional District to one of Capps’ local offices no later than 5 p.m. Friday, April 18.

The winning student will receive two round-trip tickets for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display in June.

The Congressional Art Competition has specific guidelines that must be met in order for the work to be considered, including:

» Art pieces must be two-dimensional, no larger than 28 inches by 28 inches (including the frame), and no more than 4 inches in depth (including the frame).

» The winning piece of artwork will hang in the Capitol for the entire year of the exhibition and cannot be returned to the student earlier.

» Students should submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.

» Each entry must be an original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S copyright laws. Please note: Any entry that has been reproduced from an existing photo, painting, graphic, advertisement or any other work produced by another person is a violation of the competition rules and cannot be accepted.

» Click here for detailed information on competition guidelines and framing instructions, and for entry forms.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

