Capps, Carbajal to Host Climate Change Resiliency Roundtable

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | September 23, 2014 | 2:53 p.m.

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal will host a roundtable with county and UCSB officials to discuss federal and local actions to address climate change resiliency.

The timing of the roundtable coincides with the United Nations Climate Summit currently taking place in New York.

Also attending the roundtable are David Lackie, Santa Barbara County interim deputy director of long-range planning, and Monique Myers, Jenny Dugan and John Melack, who are principal investigators for the Santa Barbara Area Coastal Ecosystem Vulnerability Assessment.

“As hundreds of thousands of people assemble in New York City to urge action to respond to climate change, our local agencies are working hard to help build a more resilient Central Coast, leading efforts to assess vulnerabilities and prepare for climate change impacts as a community,” Capps said. “I look forward to hearing from local county and university officials on how they are working together to support climate preparedness, while also providing the group with an update on progress we’ve made at the national level.”

Earlier this year, President Barack Obama announced several actions to help states and communities prepare for the impacts of climate change by building smarter and developing more resilient infrastructure. Several of these actions and recommendations are included in Capps-authored legislation and letters and are the results of efforts by the President’s State, Local, and Tribal Leaders Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience.

Capps pushed for the formation of the Task Force, and Carbajal was appointed as a key member.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
