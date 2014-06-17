Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Capps Commends Presidential Action to Address Seafood Fraud

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 17, 2014 | 1:47 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday released the following statement in response to President Barack Obama’s announcement that he will direct federal agencies to develop a comprehensive program aimed at deterring illegal fishing, addressing seafood fraud, and preventing illegally caught fish from entering the marketplace by increasing seafood traceability and transparency:

“I commend the president for taking action today to combat seafood fraud and illegal fishing, which is putting Central Coast consumers at risk and undercutting our local fishers who follow the rules.

"Seafood fraud directly impacts Central Coast consumers, small businesses, and fishers, and action is needed. That is why I led my colleagues in pushing the administration to take action on this important issue. Central Coast fishers, conservation groups and the federal government have worked together in recent years to increase the sustainability of Central Coast fisheries, and today’s announcement will help support and protect that effort going forward.”

Capps spearheaded a letter last fall urging the president to initiate an interagency rulemaking that “improves agency coordination and communication, strengthens border inspections to detect mislabeled seafood, establishes a standard for national traceability of seafood products, and ensures that consumers have access to information about where their seafood comes from.”

Capps is also the lead sponsor of bipartisan legislation (House Resolution 1012) that would establish traceability standards and strengthen interagency coordination and enforcement to combat seafood fraud.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 