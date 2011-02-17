Capps Congratulates Wyatt Technology, Aerius Photonics on SBA Tibbetts Awards

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, congratulated Aerius Photonics of Ventura and Wyatt Technology of Santa Barbara on Wednesday for being chosen to receive the Small Business Administration’s Tibbetts Award.

Capps also praised the high-tech manufacturing companies as examples of the kind of businesses key to “out-innovating” global competitors and “winning the future.”

The prestigious Tibbetts Award is given to businesses and individuals participating in the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research program who have excelled in innovation and commercialization of new products. Of the 20 companies awarded nationwide, five were from California. The SBIR program provides funding to small businesses engaged in research and development nationwide to help commercialize their products.

Aerius Photonics was founded in 2004. The company designs and manufactures high-tech photonic components and systems such as lasers and infrared imaging devices. Wyatt Technology was founded in 1982. The company researches, develops, commercializes and manufactures high-tech “multiangle light scattering” machines.

Michael MacDougal, vice president of Aerius Photonics, met with Capps in her Washington, D.C., office on Wednesday to discuss how the federal government can continue to foster small-business development and create jobs at companies such as Aerius Photonics.

“I congratulate Aerius Photonics and Wyatt Technology on being named Tibbetts award recipients,” Capps said. “These small businesses are perfect examples of how targeted government investment can create jobs and help American companies ‘out innovate’ our global competitors. The Small Business Administration plays an important role in the development of these high-tech manufacturers, and I enjoyed the opportunity to speak with Michael MacDougal today to talk about how the federal government can be a more effective partner for our nation’s small business.”

