Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Capps Congratulates Wyatt Technology, Aerius Photonics on SBA Tibbetts Awards

The two Central Coast businesses are recognized by the Small Business Administration

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | February 17, 2011 | 12:32 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, congratulated Aerius Photonics of Ventura and Wyatt Technology of Santa Barbara on Wednesday for being chosen to receive the Small Business Administration’s Tibbetts Award.

Capps also praised the high-tech manufacturing companies as examples of the kind of businesses key to “out-innovating” global competitors and “winning the future.”

The prestigious Tibbetts Award is given to businesses and individuals participating in the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research program who have excelled in innovation and commercialization of new products. Of the 20 companies awarded nationwide, five were from California. The SBIR program provides funding to small businesses engaged in research and development nationwide to help commercialize their products.

Aerius Photonics was founded in 2004. The company designs and manufactures high-tech photonic components and systems such as lasers and infrared imaging devices. Wyatt Technology was founded in 1982. The company researches, develops, commercializes and manufactures high-tech “multiangle light scattering” machines.

Michael MacDougal, vice president of Aerius Photonics, met with Capps in her Washington, D.C., office on Wednesday to discuss how the federal government can continue to foster small-business development and create jobs at companies such as Aerius Photonics.

“I congratulate Aerius Photonics and Wyatt Technology on being named Tibbetts award recipients,” Capps said. “These small businesses are perfect examples of how targeted government investment can create jobs and help American companies ‘out innovate’ our global competitors. The Small Business Administration plays an important role in the development of these high-tech manufacturers, and I enjoyed the opportunity to speak with Michael MacDougal today to talk about how the federal government can be a more effective partner for our nation’s small business.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 