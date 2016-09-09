Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Capps Delivers Opening Statement at Energy Legislation Conference Committee with Senate

Rep. Lois Capps delivers her opening remarks. She was selected to reconcile House and Senate versions of the North American Energy Security and Infrastructure Act of 2016. (Office of Rep. Lois Capps photo)
By Nicole Silverman for the Office of Rep. Lois Capps | September 9, 2016 | 6:26 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 8, 2016, Rep. Lois Capps, Calif.-24, delivered opening remarks at the first convening of the bipartisan, bicameral Conference Committee designated to reconcile the Senate and House versions of S. 2012, the North American Energy Security and Infrastructure Act of 2016. It is the country’s first attempt to pass a comprehensive energy bill in nine years.

Both versions of S. 2012 contain provisions on energy efficiency, infrastructure and grid modernization, workforce development and natural resources. The Senate bill passed April 20 with strong bipartisan support and included key environmental provisions, such as stable funding for the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

This House version passed the Chamber May 25 along party lines, despite Democratic opposition.

The House bill included provisions that would gut investments in clean energy, institute harmful water policies and further our reliance on fossil fuels. Several of those provisions currently have veto threats from President Barack Obama.

Forty House members were chosen to serve on the Conference Committee, representing the interests of five different House Committees, joining seven senators who have played key roles on energy issues in their respective committees.

In addition to Capps, the panel includes: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Ark.), Sen. Fred Upton (Mich.), Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), Rep. Frank Pallone (N.J.), Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), Rep. Rob Bishop (Utah), Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.) Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho), Rep. Lamar Smith (Texas), Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (Texas), Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Rep. Mike Conaway (Texas), Rep. Collin Peterson (Minn.), Rep. Cresent Hardy (Nev.), Rep. Peter DeFazio (Ore.), Rep. Joe Barton (Texas), Rep. Bobby Rush (Ill.), Rep. John Shimkus (Ill.), Rep. Doris Matsui (Calif.), Rep. Bob Latta (Ohio), Rep. Kathy Castor (Fla.), Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Rep. John Sarbanes (Md.), Rep. Pete Olson (Texas), Rep. Peter Welch (Vt.), Rep. David McKinley (W.Va.), Rep. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), Rep. Mike Pompeo (Kan.), Rep. Paul Tonko (N.Y.), Rep. Morgan Griffith (Va.), Rep. Dave Loebsack (Iowa), Rep. Bill Johnson (Ohio), Rep. Jared Huffman (Calif.), Rep. Bill Flores (Texas), Rep. Debbie Dingell (Mich.), Rep. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Rep. Don Young (Ark.), Rep. Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Rep. Jeff Denham (Calif.), Rep. Bruce Westerman (Ark.), Rep. Randy Weber (Texas), Rep. Glenn Thompson (Penn.) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.).
 

Capps’s opening statement as prepared is enclosed below.

“Thank you.
 
“This energy conference marks a significant opportunity.

“We have the chance to determine the course of our nation’s energy policy and set our nation up for success.

“But it is clear that disagreements remain about how to get there.

“There is no question that energy is fundamentally important to our wellbeing.

“However, we are at the nexus of transitioning from our outdated reliance on fossil fuels to embracing clean, renewable and sustainable energy sources.

“Addressing this will be our major challenge.

“This bill must ensure the availability of secure, reliable energy, while at the same time recognizing the need to improve energy and building efficiencies and invest in the energy infrastructure and the technologies that will carry us into the future.

“Furthermore, our final product must provide meaningful benefits to everyone, especially consumers, without continuing to threaten our environment, human health, and the climate.

“Globally, we made a significant step towards addressing the threat of climate change in Paris last December.

“And President Obama has initiated efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address our nation’s contributions to climate change.

“But we must ensure that our work here does not compromise the tangible progress that has already been made.

“We must also ensure that this bill does what it is meant to do, and remove harmful proposals that put profits and politics over people and progress.

“I cannot support any bill that is simply a vehicle for continuing policies that attack the health of our environment and families.

“If we are going to reach a successful conclusion, we must negotiate a consensus-based, forward-looking resolution that provides concrete investments in our nation’s future, which we can all support and the president can sign.

“I am committed to working to do just that.

“Thank you, I yield back.”

Nicole Silverman is the press secretary for the Office of Rep. Lois Capps.

 
