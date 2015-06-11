Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Capps Demands Continued Shutdown of Plains Pipelines After Refugio Oil Spill

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 11, 2015 | 4:43 p.m.

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, sent two letters — one to Plains Pipeline CEO Greg Armstrong and the other to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration — to express serious concerns about the level of corrosion found on the Plains All American Pipelines in her congressional district and demand that Lines 901 and 903 of the pipeline remain shut down.

After the May 19 crude oil spill from Line 901 along the Gaviota Coast, troubling reports of significant degradation of both Lines 901 and 903 have surfaced, raising serious concerns about their ability to operate safely.

Third-party metallurgists inspecting the ruptured pipeline estimated the metal loss at the rupture site to be close to 80 percent. Previous in-line inspections of other portions of Lines 901 and 903 found dozens of anomalies and corrosion requiring investigation.

In both of the letters, Capps calls the pattern of corrosion “alarming” and demands that both Line 901 and 903 remain shut down until a full investigation is complete, the corrosion issue is fully understood, corrective actions are taken, and it is demonstrated that both lines are safe to operate.

Capps also requested copies of the full results of all in-line inspections of Lines 901 and 903 conducted in the last five years.

A copy of the letter to Plains can be found by clicking here. A copy of the letter to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration can be found by clicking here.

She requested a response to the letters by June 19.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 