Capps Demands Continued Shutdown of Plains Pipelines After Refugio Oil Spill

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, sent two letters — one to Plains Pipeline CEO Greg Armstrong and the other to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration — to express serious concerns about the level of corrosion found on the Plains All American Pipelines in her congressional district and demand that Lines 901 and 903 of the pipeline remain shut down.

After the May 19 crude oil spill from Line 901 along the Gaviota Coast, troubling reports of significant degradation of both Lines 901 and 903 have surfaced, raising serious concerns about their ability to operate safely.

Third-party metallurgists inspecting the ruptured pipeline estimated the metal loss at the rupture site to be close to 80 percent. Previous in-line inspections of other portions of Lines 901 and 903 found dozens of anomalies and corrosion requiring investigation.

In both of the letters, Capps calls the pattern of corrosion “alarming” and demands that both Line 901 and 903 remain shut down until a full investigation is complete, the corrosion issue is fully understood, corrective actions are taken, and it is demonstrated that both lines are safe to operate.

Capps also requested copies of the full results of all in-line inspections of Lines 901 and 903 conducted in the last five years.

She requested a response to the letters by June 19.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.