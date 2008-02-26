Capps Elaborates on Conforming Loan Limits
I appreciate Greg Knowles’ Feb. 21 commentary (“Beware the Fine Print in Conforming Loan Limits Proposalm”) regarding the conforming loan limit change included in the recently enacted economic stimulus package.
The goal of the Recovery Rebates and Economic Stimulus for the American People Act is to provide a timely, targeted, and temporary measure to jumpstart our economy by quickly putting money in the hands of everyday Americans and encouraging businesses to invest now. This legislation will provide a recovery rebate to 117 million families, including 35 million families who work but do not earn enough to pay income taxes — although they do pay Social Security and Medicare taxes — and 13 million senior citizens. It also provides an average tax rebate of $887 to 13,300,000 families in California.
The economic stimulus package also addresses the mortgage crisis by assisting families who are struggling to make their mortgage payments and avoid foreclosure. The point of this assistance is to make obtaining a lower cost, federally backed loan in high-cost areas — like Santa Barbara County — more achievable. I appreciate the hard work of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors in following this aspect of the economic stimulus package and raising important concerns about the potential implementation of new conforming loan limits in the county.
To be clear, the conforming loan limits for Santa Barbara County, or any county for that matter, have not yet been finalized by the Housing and Urban Development Departmet. HUD is currently drafting these limits, and I share the concerns of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors that a low conforming loan limit would not have the intended impact of helping more families afford and keep their homes on the South Coast.
To address these concerns, my staff and I have been in touch with the Office of Housing at HUD, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and others to work toward achieving a higher loan level for Santa Barbara County.
I am committed to working for the best possible solution for the South Coast, and to do so in continued collaboration with our community leaders.
Rep. Lois Capps
23rd Congressional District
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Louise Palanker: Changing for Someone Else, Threatening Ex-Boyfriend, Scar Facing - June 23, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.
- 2. 3 People Rescued Near Anacapa Island After Small Boat Capsizes - June 23, 2018 | 8:31 a.m.
- 3. Forester Find Way to Win Their 13th In a Row - June 22, 2018 | 10:50 p.m.
- 4. Santa Barbara Soccer Club Has 2 Teams in Far West Regional Semifinals - June 22, 2018 | 10:30 p.m.
- 5. From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending June 22, 2018 - June 22, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >