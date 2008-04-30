Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Capps Endorses Obama for President

Superdelegate cites candidate's call to transcend divisions of party, economic status, gender and race.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 30, 2008 | 7:24 p.m.

Ending months of speculation among her constituents, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday endorsed Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., for president.

In a statement, Capps said the decision was a difficult one. Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., she said, would fulfill a lifelong dream "for so many of us who have been fighting for women’s rights."

But Obama, she said, was the better choice.

"He was right on Iraq when so many were wrong," she said. "He speaks with an eloquence that most public officials can only dream of, and is inspiring millions of Americans to reconnect with politics or connect for the first time. And he can win in November."

Capps also praised what she called Obama’s call to "the better angels of our nature."

"He is challenging us to lift ourselves out of the ugliness that increasingly consumes Washington, where the heat of your argument counts for more than the light it should bring," she said. "He is asking us to stand together as Americans and transcend the traditional lines that have so often divided us by party affiliation, economic status, gender or race."

Capps, a Democratic Party superdelegate, has ties to both Obama and Clinton. Her son-in-law, Bill Burton, is Obama’s national campaign press secretary. Her daughter, Laura, Burton’s wife, was a White House intern during the Clinton administration.

In a statement, Obama welcomed Capps to his corner.

"It’s an honor to have the support of Congresswoman Capps," he said. "As one of only three nurses in Congress, Lois’ life’s work has been about making a real difference in the well-being of children and families ... I look forward to fighting alongside her in the months ahead to finally make universal health care a reality, strengthen our economy, and bring about real change for the people of California and for all Americans."

While Obama holds a comfortable lead in elected delegates, he and Clinton are locked in an increasingly divisive struggle for the nomination. On Tuesday, Obama was forced to confront anew a controversy he thought he had put behind him: his longtime pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright. In widely publicized appearances this week, Wright repeated his claims that the U.S. government created the AIDS virus to harm blacks and that the United States brought the 9/11 attacks on itself.

After weeks of defending his good works, Obama on Tuesday denounced Wright, who officiated at his wedding, baptized his two daughters and had been his pastor for 20 years before his retirement earlier this year. The title of Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, was taken from a Wright sermon.

Capps had been under intense pressure from her constituents calling for her to endorse Obama, who won the most votes from her congressional district in the Democratic presidential primary in February even though Clinton won California. In a March 25 interview with Noozhawk, Capps said she was favoring one candidate but declined to go further.

“I’m hoping for a clear forge ahead by one of the two,” she had said then.

Click here for a Capps commentary on her endorsement.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 