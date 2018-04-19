Capps Will Face Mitchum in Congressional Race

As expected, Congresswoman Lois Capps will easily advance to the general election in November, while two Republicans were locked in an incredibly tight battle to challenge her.

With semi-official election results late Tuesday night, longtime incumbent Capps had 44.5 percent of the vote in the top-two open primary race and former actor Chris Mitchum followed with 15.6 percent.

Recent UCLA graduate and former legislative aide Justin Fareed was the next closest with 14.7 percent, behind Mitchum by 914 votes. Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco was running fourth with 12 percent.

The two people with the highest number of votes, regardless of political party, will be on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The 24th Congressional District serves all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as western Ventura County. Santa Barbara County voters also put Capps in first place, with 43.7 percent of the vote, but supported Francisco in second place, with 15.4 percent of the vote.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.