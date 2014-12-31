Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Capps Helps Recognize Local Contributions to Rose Parade Entries

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | December 31, 2014 | 3:35 p.m.

PASADENA — Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday participated in the California Grown Certification Ceremony at the Rose Bowl, where the California Fresh Cut Flower Commission certified both the Cal Poly Float and the FTD cars participating in the 2015 Rose Parade as “California Grown.”

Cal Poly’s 2015 float, which will be featured in the New Year’s Day Rose Parade, consists of flowers grown by students on campus and flowers contributed by California flower farmers. The theme of the float is “Soaring Stories” and depicts the magic and wonder that resides inside books.

Capps, a co-founder and member of the Congressional Cut Flower Caucus, joined Cal Poly students, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, California Assembly Majority Leader Chris Holden, and California Cut Flower Commission CEO Kasey Cronquist for the recognition ceremony.

“Floriculture is our nation’s third largest agricultural product, supporting thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity,” Capps said. “And today, our California Grown flowers were on full display on Cal Poly’s beautiful float. I am proud to represent a state that accounts for three-quarters of all cut flowers grown in the nation and of Cal Poly’s ongoing commitment to showcasing our local flowers in the Rose Parade.”

“Highlighting the use of California Grown flowers not only harkens back to the origins of the parade, it puts a focus on the important movement toward American Grown, sustainable flowers that farmers are literally delivering from their farms to our homes,” Cronquist said.

The California flower industry has a $12.2 billion annual impact on the state’s economy. California’s flower farmers represent over 4,500 jobs and contribute $1.7 million to California’s economy every day.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
