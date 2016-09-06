Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Capps Hosts Annual Breakfast for Local Veterans

By Sarah Rubinfield for Rep. Lois Capps | September 6, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, Calif.-24, hosted her annual and final breakfast for local veterans Aug. 31, 2016, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Lompoc.

The breakfast provided Capps the opportunity to thank local veterans for their dedicated service to our country and connect them with resources and local organizations.

Casework for veterans makes up a significant portion of Capps’s district casework, with more than 300 local veterans and military members being assisted by her office in 2015.

Veterans’ services have been a longtime priority of Capps, whose late husband, Rep. Walter Capps, raised public awareness and understanding of the plight of Vietnam veterans as a professor at UC Santa Barbara in the 1970s.

As a member of Congress, Capps has been honored to work with veterans and provide constituent services so that they may access benefits and seek assistance with health care, home loans and other fiduciary issues.

Capps released the following statement regarding the Lompoc breakfast:

“Working on behalf of our veterans has been one of the great honors of my career. It is essential that our vets, who have bravely put themselves in harm’s way to defend our freedom and sacrificed so much, receive our utmost care and respect when they return home.

Rep. Lois Capps meets with World War II veteran Abby Ramirez and Col. Gregory Wood, vice wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
Rep. Lois Capps meets with World War II veteran Abby Ramirez and Col. Gregory Wood, vice wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Courtesy photo)

“I always treasure the opportunity to meet with these service members and get to know them and hear their stories. 

“The assistance my office can provide to ensure veterans receive the support and benefits they have earned is a civic duty I proudly take part in.”

Sarah Rubinfield represents Rep. Lois Capps.

 
