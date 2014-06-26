Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:10 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Capps Hosts Congressional Art Competition Winner Anke Gladnick

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 26, 2014 | 8:41 a.m.

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, hosted Dos Pueblos High School senior Anke Gladnick, the winner of the 2014 Central Coast’s annual Congressional Art Competition, on Capitol Hill.

Gladnick attended a lunch reception and ceremony honoring all competition winners. After the reception, she went to the House gallery and then to view the artwork gallery, where she met with Congresswoman Capps.

Gladnick’s winning piece, a digital illustration titled "Child’s Play," depicts a young girl as she runs through a field, clad in a cape and embellished by a colorful blue sky, clouds and seagulls.

“It was wonderful to meet Anke, the artist behind this beautiful piece of artwork,” Capps said. “She is truly talented, and I look forward to passing her piece in the halls as I walk to and from the Capitol each day over the next year.”

The annual art competition is open to all high school students in California’s 24th Congressional District. The winning student’s artwork is exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winning student receives two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display in June.

Gladnick’s piece was chosen by a panel of judges out of more than 40 entries.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

CAC winning art
“Child’s Play” by Dos Pueblos High School senior Anke Gladnick, winner of the 2014 Central Coast’s annual Congressional Art Competition.

 

