Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Capps Hosts Winner of Central Coast Congressional Art Competition

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 24, 2015 | 5:02 p.m.

Capps art winner
Rep. Lois Capps, second from right, joins Central Coast Congressional Art Competition winner Jenna Skiff, second from left, and her parents in front of Skiff's winning piece, a collage titled "Half Dome, Half Paper." (Rep. Lois Capps courtesy photo)

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, hosted Mission College Preparatory High School junior Jenna Skiff — the winner of the 2015 Central Coast’s annual Congressional Art Competition — on Capitol Hill. Skiff is a resident of Cayucos.

Skiff attended a lunch reception and ceremony honoring all 2015 competition winners. After the reception, she went to the Capitol to view the artwork gallery, where she met with Congresswoman Capps.

Skiff’s winning piece, a collage titled "Half Dome, Half Paper," depicts Half Dome dusted in snow, as seen from Columbia Rock on the trail to Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park.

“Each year I am so inspired by the many young artists along the Central Coast, and this year is no different,” Capps said. “It was wonderful to meet Jenna and I am proud her work will be displayed on Capitol Hill. She is a talented young artist, and her piece will remind me of the beauty of California every day as I walk to and from the Capitol over the next year.”

The annual art competition is open to all high school students in California’s 24th Congressional District. The winning student’s artwork is exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winning student receives two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display each June.

Skiff’s piece was chosen out of more than 30 entries by a panel of judges.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 