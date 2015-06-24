Capps Hosts Winner of Central Coast Congressional Art Competition

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, hosted Mission College Preparatory High School junior Jenna Skiff — the winner of the 2015 Central Coast’s annual Congressional Art Competition — on Capitol Hill. Skiff is a resident of Cayucos.

Skiff attended a lunch reception and ceremony honoring all 2015 competition winners. After the reception, she went to the Capitol to view the artwork gallery, where she met with Congresswoman Capps.

Skiff’s winning piece, a collage titled "Half Dome, Half Paper," depicts Half Dome dusted in snow, as seen from Columbia Rock on the trail to Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park.

“Each year I am so inspired by the many young artists along the Central Coast, and this year is no different,” Capps said. “It was wonderful to meet Jenna and I am proud her work will be displayed on Capitol Hill. She is a talented young artist, and her piece will remind me of the beauty of California every day as I walk to and from the Capitol over the next year.”

The annual art competition is open to all high school students in California’s 24th Congressional District. The winning student’s artwork is exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winning student receives two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display each June.

Skiff’s piece was chosen out of more than 30 entries by a panel of judges.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.