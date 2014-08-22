Capps Invites Local Veterans to Breakfast in Lompoc

From 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will host a breakfast for veterans at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.

The breakfast will be an opportunity to thank local veterans for their service, while allowing them to meet with Capps and her district staff for assistance in obtaining the benefits they have earned through their service to our country.

At the event, the congresswoman and her staff will provide information about a variety of benefits and resources available to veterans.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who have selflessly served our country,” Capps said. “Veterans may not always get the thanks they deserve, but this breakfast will be a way to connect them to the benefits they may be entitled to, as well as a chance to thank them for their service to our country.”

Capps has long been a supporter of our nation’s veterans. She voted for the Post 9/11 GI Bill, which restored the promise of a full, four-year college education to veterans, just like after World War II. She has also voted to hold the VA accountable for long waiting lists and expand mental health services, with a new emphasis on women and homeless veterans. In addition, she has authored legislation to make it easier for veterans to obtain civilian jobs after their service and to make it easier for veterans to prove their eligibility for certain benefits or decorations.

Veterans who wish to attend should RSVP by calling 805.730.1710.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.