Capps Issues Call for Entries for Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday announced she is seeking entries for the 2015 annual Congressional Art Competition. The competition offers all high school students in the 24th Congressional District the opportunity to have their winning work of art hang for one year in the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of visitors will see it.

“This annual art competition is a wonderful opportunity to support young artists across the nation,” Capps said. “I am always impressed by the artistic talent of our students on the Central Coast, and I encourage all high school students in California’s 24th District to enter the competition for a chance to showcase their artwork in our nation’s capital.”

The completed work must be submitted by a high school student in California’s 24th Congressional District to one of Rep. Capps’ local offices no later than 5 p.m. Friday, April 24.

The winning student will receive two round-trip airfare tickets to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new artwork display at the U.S. Capitol in June.

The Congressional Art Competition has specific guidelines that must be met in order for the work to be considered, including:

» Art pieces must be two-dimensional, no larger than 28 inches by 28 inches (including the frame), and no more than 4 inches in depth (including the frame).

» The winning piece of artwork will hang in the Capitol for the entire year of the exhibition and cannot be returned to the student earlier.

» Students should submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.

» Each entry must be an original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S copyright laws. Please note: Any entry that has been reproduced from an existing photo, painting, graphic, advertisement or any other work produced by another person is a violation of the competition rules and cannot be accepted.

For detailed information on competition guidelines and framing instructions, and for entry forms, please visit Capps’ website by clicking here.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.