Capps Issues Statement on Immigration, Homeland Security Appropriations Votes

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday released the following statement on the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, which passed the House of Representatives Wednesday morning:

“The Department of Homeland Security has a critical role in keeping us all safe. However, the funding for this agency that has traditionally been negotiated on a bipartisan basis is currently being used as a political football to try to roll back limited, but important, immigration programs that help keep Central Coast families together and bring them out of the shadows. Instead of restoring certainty to the funding of the Department — funding that will expire at the end of February — detrimental amendments have been added that put funding for our homeland security in jeopardy.

“Among several partisan actions, amendments were added to the bill to cut both the Deferred Action for Parental Accountability and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) programs, affecting thousands of DREAMers and their families along the Central Coast. These actions would lead to the deportation of hard-working students who were brought to the United States as children and know no other country as their home. The bill would also lead to increased deportation of parents of American children, needlessly tearing apart millions of families, while diverting resources away from deporting dangerous felons and threats to national security.

“If my colleagues do not support the President’s administrative actions reprioritizing our nation’s deportation system to focus on those who are most dangerous, then they should allow us to take a vote on the comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support more than 500 days ago. We should be working together to achieve long-term solutions.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.