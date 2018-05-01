Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:35 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Capps Issues Statement on Immigration, Homeland Security Appropriations Votes

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | January 14, 2015 | 10:05 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday released the following statement on the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, which passed the House of Representatives Wednesday morning:

“The Department of Homeland Security has a critical role in keeping us all safe. However, the funding for this agency that has traditionally been negotiated on a bipartisan basis is currently being used as a political football to try to roll back limited, but important, immigration programs that help keep Central Coast families together and bring them out of the shadows. Instead of restoring certainty to the funding of the Department — funding that will expire at the end of February — detrimental amendments have been added that put funding for our homeland security in jeopardy.

“Among several partisan actions, amendments were added to the bill to cut both the Deferred Action for Parental Accountability and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) programs, affecting thousands of DREAMers and their families along the Central Coast. These actions would lead to the deportation of hard-working students who were brought to the United States as children and know no other country as their home. The bill would also lead to increased deportation of parents of American children, needlessly tearing apart millions of families, while diverting resources away from deporting dangerous felons and threats to national security.

“If my colleagues do not support the President’s administrative actions reprioritizing our nation’s deportation system to focus on those who are most dangerous, then they should allow us to take a vote on the comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support more than 500 days ago. We should be working together to achieve long-term solutions.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 