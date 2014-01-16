Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Capps Issues Statement on Omnibus Budget for Fiscal Year 2014

By C.J. Young for Rep. Lois Capps | January 16, 2014 | 2:25 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, issued the following statement in response to the House passage of the Omnibus Budget Deal for Fiscal Year 2014 (H.R. 3547):

“The compromise omnibus appropriations bill is an important step forward for our Central Coast community. It’s not a perfect funding package and it doesn’t reflect all of my priorities, but I am very pleased to see both sides coming together and working in a bipartisan fashion to keep our government functioning, so that we may continue serving the needs of our constituents.

“Of particular note, the compromise begins to undo some of the harmful consequences of sequestration that we have seen here on the Central Coast. While we cannot fully undo the effects of Atascadero’s Head Start program closing or the reduction of slots for children in Santa Barbara’s program, I am pleased this bill restores funding to Head Start and the Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships so that more kids may have access to these vital services.

“Similarly, the effects of sequestration on fire protection at Vandenberg Air Force Base have also been damaging and concerning, as the cuts and furloughs that came from sequester coincided with the start of fire season. This Omnibus package specifically directs the Department of Defense to end its furlough policy and will protect civilian defense employees this fiscal year. I’m happy to see this vital public safety funding restored and protected, especially as we continue to experience this terrible draught.

“Finally, after our local housing assistance programs were hit hard by sequester cuts — preventing families from accessing safe and stable housing options — I’m pleased that we’re beginning to fund these important provisions at more adequate amounts to address the need on the Central Coast. Furthermore, I was happy to see that with the Omnibus bill, certain communities will be able to retain their eligibility for federal housing assistance and economic development funding, including Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Nipomo and Carpinteria — a designation I’ve been working to maintain.

“Working together to pass this Omnibus budget helps to get our nation back on track and I’m hopeful that this strong bipartisan effort is a harbinger of things to come in 2014 as we move forward to tackle the many critical issues facing the country.”

The measure passed with a bipartisan vote of 359-67 (Roll Call 21), for which Capps voted in favor. The Senate is expected to take up the House passed measure on Friday. Senate passage would send the budget to the president’s desk for his signature and enactment.

C.J. Young is a press assistant for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 