Capps Issues Statement on President Obama’s Immigration Announcement

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | November 21, 2014 | 7:43 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday released the following statement regarding President Barack Obama’s announcement that he will be taking Executive Action to address our country’s failing immigration system:

“Too many families have lived in limbo for far too long. These executive actions will strengthen border security, while ensuring that many families are no longer torn apart by our broken immigration system. These policies are critical for Central Coast families that have been living in the shadows for too long.

“However, the President’s announcement does not mean that Congress can or should continue to shirk its responsibility to address the problems and gaps in our current immigration system through comprehensive reform. Our constituents have sent us to Congress to act and I again call on House leadership to allow us to debate and vote on this pressing issue.

“It has been more than 500 days since the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform package, and while similar legislation introduced in the House has over 200 bipartisan cosponsors, we have not had a single opportunity to debate or vote on it on the House floor. While this executive action is an important step forward, what we really need is a long term solution that includes enhanced border security measures, an earned path to citizenship, a reformed and improved visa system, an expedited path to citizenship for DREAMERS and ag workers, and a new employer verification system. These elements of comprehensive reform would benefit not only Central Coast families but our local economy, as well. That is why I will continue to push for comprehensive immigration reform, because until Congress addresses this vital issue, our nation will continue to be held back by outdated policies.”

Capps is a co-sponsor of H.R. 15, the Border Security, Economic Opportunity and Immigration Modernization Act, a bipartisan House bill that addresses immigration reform in a comprehensive manner. She has signed a petition to bring this bill to the House floor for a vote. In addition, she supports DACA for Dreamers and has met with educators, farmers, service industry leaders, and high-tech industry leaders throughout the Central Coast about the need for comprehensive immigration reform in order to promote a reliable, steady workforce.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

