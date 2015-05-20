Capps Issues Statement on Refugio Oil Spill

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement after the estimated 21,000-gallon oil spill near Refugio State Beach:
"I am deeply saddened by the images coming from the scene at Refugio. This incident is yet another stark reminder of the serious risks to our environment and economy that come from drilling for oil.
"My office continues to be in touch with local, state and federal agency officials, and I will continue to monitor this situation closely."
— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.