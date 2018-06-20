Capps Issues Statement on Vote to End Government Shutdown

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday released the following statement on the end of the government shutdown:

"Finally, after 16 days of an unnecessary shutdown of the federal government over Tea Party insistence on repealing the Affordable Care Act, we have an agreement to reopen the government and avert the first-ever default on United States debt.

"While I am pleased the shutdown has ended and we have avoided a first-ever default, it is ridiculous the American people have been subjected to this pain and disruption. Let’s be clear, there are no winners here.

"Billions of dollars in economic output have been lost and the impacts have been felt up and down the Central Coast. Thousands of employees were furloughed from Los Padres, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Piedras Blancas and Camp Roberts. And we saw many private companies hurt, like the Santa Barbara Adventure Company and the many businesses who serve Vandenberg Air Force Base and its workers and families. We shouldn’t underestimate the damage this unnecessary shutdown has done to families and businesses in our local communities.

"I am hopeful that today’s vote can reduce the endless brinksmanship here in Washington and be seen as a recognition that legislating by threat and hostage-taking isn’t how our government is supposed to work. We need to work, in a bipartisan manner, on issues that can improve the lives of all Americans — like passing a farm bill, enacting comprehensive immigration reform and strengthening our economy."

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.