Capps, Jackson, EDC to Hold Press Conference on Offshore Fracking Legislation

On Friday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will host a press conference to discuss her newly introduced bill, the Offshore Fracking and Transparency and Review Act of 2015, which would place a moratorium on offshore fracking in federal waters off the West Coast until environmental impacts can be assessed.

Capps will be joined by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Brian Segee, senior attorney for the Environmental Defense Center.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara, near the parking lot to the west.

Capps introduced the bill Wednesday, on Earth Day. Under the bill, no hydraulic fracturing (fracking) or acid well stimulation treatment (acidizing) may take place in the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf Region until the secretary of the interior conducts a preliminary study and completes an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act.

“There is still too much we do not know about offshore fracking, and until we have more information, these activities should be halted,” Capps said. “We should not be putting the environment at risk because of inadequate oversight.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.