Capps, Jeff Bridges to Host Screening, Discussion on Hunger in America

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | March 20, 2013 | 2:43 p.m.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Jeff Bridges will host a screening of the new documentary A Place at the Table at Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St.

The film talks about hunger in America and the consequences of hunger in our society.

“Hunger and food insecurity receive too little discussion in our society,” Capps said. “Before we can really address the problem of hunger in America, we all need to acknowledge it’s a problem. Saturday’s screening and discussion will increase awareness of this issue, how it impacts our community, and most importantly, what we can do to fix it.”

Following the screening of the film, there will be a panel discussion about the impacts of the film as well as the actions being taken in Santa Barbara County to end hunger and improve access to healthy food, particularly for children.

Seats are first come first serve, and the screening is free.

Panelists will include Dr. David Cash, superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District; Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; Kathleen de Chadenedes, director of the School Food Initiative Orfalea Foundation; Ben Romo, executive director of First 5. Other panelists to be determined.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

