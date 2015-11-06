Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Capps Joins Colleagues to Ban New Offshore Oil Drilling on West Coast

By C.J. Young for Rep. Lois Capps | November 6, 2015 | 4:00 p.m.

On Nov. 4, 2015, Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) joined her West Coast colleagues in introducing legislation to permanently ban offshore drilling on the Pacific Coast.

The West Coast Ocean Protection Act would permanently protect the California, Oregon and Washington coasts by amending the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to prohibit new oil or natural gas leases in each state’s outer continental shelves and permanently protect the $44 billion coastal economies of the three states, which support nearly 650,000 jobs.

“Oil drilling is inherently a dirty and dangerous business; it is a matter of when an accident will occur not if,” said Capps. “The Plains oil spill near Santa Barbara this year served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with transporting and drilling for oil.

"These spills and accidents endanger public health, poison local marine systems and wildlife, and inflict serious harm on our economy. That is why I am proud to be joining my colleagues in introducing this legislation to build on my longstanding efforts to prevent new offshore oil drilling along the West Coast,” she said. 
 
The West Coast Ocean Protection Act was authored by Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02) and cosponsored by 16 members of Congress including Capps.

Earlier this month, Senators Barbara Boxer (D-CA), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Patty Murray (D-WA) introduced the Senate version of the bill.

Capps has introduced her own legislation, the California Ocean and Coastal Protection Act (H.R. 1952) to permanently ban new offshore drilling off the California Coast. She has introduced this legislation every Congress since 2006.

C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 