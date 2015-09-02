Capps Kicks Off Central Coast Water Tour

Advice

Wednesday, Sept. 2, Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) began a two-day tour up the Central Coast to highlight local efforts to address the historic California drought.

Capps’s trip includes site visits and meetings with community officials to receive updates on local water projects such as the Santa Barbara desalination plant and the water recycling program at the Goleta Water District.

“The ongoing drought is one of the toughest challenges our state and region face," Capps said. "It requires a redoubling of our efforts to not only conserve water but also to develop and improve technologies to help our water resources stretch farther in the future. Tackling these difficult challenges requires everyone to do their part, and I look forward to seeing firsthand some of the efforts along the Central Coast.”

Earlier this summer, Capps joined over 20 California members of Congress, introducing comprehensive drought legislation.

This bill would provide emergency funding to help local communities stretch existing water supplies and improve water infrastructure in response to the California drought.

During the visits Capps will discuss how this bill would help the Central Coast deal with both the immediate water crisis, as well as prepare for long-term drought resiliency.

Capps met with Mayor Helene Schneider at the Santa Barbara Desalination Plant along with Water Resources Manager Joshua Haggmark and Project Manager Bob Roebuck to tour the facilities and to discuss updates on the plant's renovations.

She then toured the Goleta Water and Sanitary Districts with General Manager John McGinnis.

She finished the day with a visit to Santa Barbara Blueberries, where owner Ed Seaman highlighted agricultural efforts to conserve water.

Capps's final stop will take place at the Cambria Fire Department Thursday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. She will meet with Cal Fire Chief Robert Lewin, Cambria Community Services District General Manager Jerry Gruber and local officials to consider the drought's impacts, including increased fire risk.

— C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.