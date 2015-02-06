Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:02 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Capps Leads California Delegation Letter to CDC on Measles Education for Health-Care Providers

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | February 6, 2015 | 2:27 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday led a letter, along with 17 other members of the California delegation, to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging the CDC to take additional steps to alert and educate health-care providers on the signs and symptoms of measles.

A recent article in the Los Angeles Times noted that health-care providers who were educated after measles became more rare in the United States may not have received the medical training needed to quickly recognize and diagnose the illness.

“California health-care providers have played a leading role in diagnosing and treating affected patients in our state,” the members wrote in the letter. “Given that this virus is so contagious, we are concerned that misdiagnosis or a delayed diagnosis will result in further spread of this preventable disease. Measles can resemble many other illnesses in the early stages so it is important for doctors to know what to look for in order to make a correct diagnosis. …We cannot let this contagious disease reach the devastating proportions it once did and stand ready to work with you in this effort.”

The text of the letter is below:

Dr. Tom Frieden
Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
1600 Clifton Road
Atlanta, GA 30329

Dear Dr. Frieden,

As members of California’s Congressional Delegation, we respectfully write to you today to urge CDC to take additional steps to alert and educate health care providers on the signs and symptoms of measles. California health care providers have played a leading role in diagnosing and treating affected patients in our state. However, as recently reported by news reports, including a piece published in the Los Angeles Times on January 26, 2015, health care providers who were educated after this illness became more rare in our country may not have received the medical training needed to quickly recognize the illness.[1] We urge the CDC to ensure that physicians and other health care providers have all of the information that they need to be able to diagnose a case of measles should they encounter one.

We applaud the efforts of the CDC for bringing the number of measles cases in the United States from 481,530 in 1962 when the vaccine was introduced down to 37 cases in 2004. It is a great achievement that the homegrown measles cases were wiped out in 2000. It is because of this success that many younger health care providers did not receive extensive training on recognizing a measles infection. However, due to growing pockets of unvaccinated children, diseases such as measles are no longer a thing of the past. The current outbreak has already affected 91 Californians and many others across the country.

Given that this virus is so contagious, we are concerned that misdiagnosis or a delayed diagnosis will result in further spread of this preventable disease. Measles can resemble many other illnesses in the early stages so it is important for health care providers to know what to look for in order to make a correct diagnosis. We recognize that officials in county health agencies and the California Department of Public Health are working hard to ensure that providers have the information that they need to prevent the spread of Measles, but believe that the CDC should also be a leading partner in these efforts.

We cannot let this contagious disease reach the devastating proportions it once did and stand ready to work with you in this effort.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

