Capps Leads Charge to Protect California Coastline from Oil Drilling

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday led efforts against House Resolution 4899, a bill that would expand offshore drilling nationwide and specifically require new drilling leasing off the coasts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The bill passed on a largely partisan vote. Similar legislation has been considered on the House floor every year since 2011, but has never advanced in the Senate.

Capps offered three amendments to the bill. One amendment would have required increased notification and transparency for coastal communities by requiring the Secretary of the Interior to notify all relevant state and local regulatory agencies and publish a notice in the Federal Register within 30 days after receiving any application for a permit that would allow the conduct of any offshore oil and gas well stimulation activities. This amendment failed on a vote of 183-227.

Her second amendment would have deleted the portion of the bill that targeted the Central Coast for additional drilling, while her third amendment would have required the secretary of the Interior, along with the EPA, to conduct a study of the impacts of offshore oil and gas well stimulation activities, including offshore fracking, on our marine environment. The House majority blocked these two amendments from reaching the House floor for a vote.

“This bill is yet another example of the House majority’s backward energy policy that doubles down on dirty fossil fuels instead of investing in a clean energy future,” Capps said. “What's worse is that the bill forces drilling on communities by specifically targeting Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for new leases, requiring new oil drilling lease sales off the Central Coast of California. This is the fourth time in as many years that House leadership has tried to override the will of my constituents and California voters who overwhelmingly oppose offshore drilling. It remains a bad idea and a waste of time.”

In November, Capps, a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, sent a letter to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Sally Jewell and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy calling for a moratorium on offshore fracking activities in federal waters off the coast of California until a comprehensive study is conducted to determine the impacts of fracking activities on the marine environment and public health.

Capps spoke Wednesday afternoon on the floor against the bill and in support of her amendment. The text of her remarks is below:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today in strong opposition to the rule and underlying bill.

H.R. 4899 is yet another example of the Majority’s backward energy policy that doubles down on dirty fossil fuels instead of investing in a clean energy future.

And the bill also specifically targets my district, requiring new oil drilling lease sales off the Central Coast of California.

This is the fourth time in as many years that House leadership has tried to override the will of my constituents and California voters who overwhelmingly oppose offshore drilling.

And even if drilling in these waters could start tomorrow, it would have absolutely no impact on gas prices.

Why?

Because the low-quality oil off the Central Coast can’t be used to make gasoline – it’s used to make asphalt. While I certainly support investing more in our nation’s roads and bridges, this certainly is not the way to do it.

So I find it incredibly disingenuous for my colleagues to pretend that this bill would lower gas prices for consumers when, in reality, it’s just another giveaway to Big Oil.

I also oppose this rule because it blocks consideration of two important amendments I had filed. One of those amendments simply required a study on the environmental impacts of offshore fracking. We depend on our oceans for so much – the least we can do is understand how they’re impacted by these offshore activities.

Our constituents sent us here to get things done, not to stifle debate. But this rule won’t even allow us to discuss the issue.

The rule also blocks a vote on my amendment to protect the Central Coast from additional offshore drilling. This amendment is identical to one considered on the floor last year when the House last considered this redundant legislation.

Perhaps the Majority believes it’s a waste of time to consider something that’s already been voted on. I only wish they would also apply this logic to the bills they bring to the floor.

Because if they did, we wouldn’t be here wasting our time with this bill that the House already voted on last year. Stapling two old bills together doesn’t make it a new idea.

H.R. 4899 is still a bad idea and is still a waste of time.

I urge my colleagues to reject this rule and oppose the underlying bill.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.