Capps Holding Informal Office Hours at Santa Barbara Farmers Market

On Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will hold informal office hours, meeting and greeting farmers and customers, at the weekly Santa Barbara Farmers Market.

She will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss issues important to local residents.

"The Santa Barbara Farmers Market is a weekly opportunity for our community to come together in a unique way,” Capps said. “I always enjoy spending a Saturday morning talking with farmers, ranchers and shoppers while stocking up on the flowers, fruits, vegetables and meats grown and raised right here on the Central Coast.”

The Farmers Market is located at the corner of Cota and Santa Barbara streets

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.