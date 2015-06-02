Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Capps Participates in First National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 2, 2015 | 3:57 p.m.

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, participated in a special congressional hearing held in conjunction with the first-ever National Gun Violence Awareness Day to address the relationship between domestic violence and firearms.

“I was honored to participate in today’s congressional hearing to help shed light on the highly problematic relationship between domestic violence and firearms,” Capps said. “The need for today’s hearing is clear — we know that when a woman is killed in the United States it is most likely to be at the hands of an intimate partner with a gun. In fact, in a home that has a history of domestic violence where an abuser owns a gun, the risk of homicide is 20 times higher. These numbers speak for themselves; and as a Congress we must act. That’s why I authored the Protecting Domestic Violence and Stalking Victims Act, a bill that would close loopholes that put abuse survivors at life-threatening risk.”

The hearing was hosted by the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee and was chaired by Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. During the hearing, members of Congress heard from multiple policy experts, community leaders, and several women who had survived domestic violence and attempts on their lives with a firearm by their then spouses.

Two pieces of legislation authored by Congresswoman Capps, the Protecting Domestic Violence and Stalking Victims Act and the Pause for Safety Act, were lauded by many key leaders in attendance as significant legislative steps forward in addressing the violent relationship between domestic violence, stalking and firearms. 

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

