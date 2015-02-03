Capps Praises Obama’s $30 Million Budget Request to Fight Ocean Acidification

California Reps. Lois Capps and Sam Farr released the following statement Tuesday in response to President Barack Obama’s budget request for $30 million to significantly expand the ocean acidification research program at NOAA, a $21.5 million increase of the amount appropriated in fiscal year 2015:

“We are pleased the president’s budget included $30 million to address the critical problem of increased ocean acidification. The health of our economy is linked to the health of our oceans. Rapid changes in ocean chemistry are threatening many aquatic species, particularly shellfish, endangering the jobs that rely on abundant healthy populations.

"However, ocean acidification is not just a coastal problem; it’s a problem for everyone. Just as all aquatic life is interconnected, so are the varying components of our national economy.

“The president’s budget recognizes this serious threat ocean acidification poses to our economy. NOAA’s current funding for the ocean acidification program is only $8.5 million. That amount is simply not sufficient to combat this global problem. The president’s proposed increase provides NOAA with the tools necessary to begin addressing the issue.

"We look forward to working with our colleagues in Congress to make sure NOAA gets the robust funding it needs to combat increased ocean acidification.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.