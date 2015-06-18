Capps Praises Pope Francis for Call to Action on Climate Change

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement in response to Pope Francis’ Encyclical titled “Laudato Si,” a formal letter addressed to “every person living on the planet” concerning the moral responsibility to care for the Earth and act on climate change:
“I commend Pope Francis for his call to action on the moral imperative of combatting climate change, which is the greatest challenge of our time. We have an obligation to act now to protect our planet for future generations, not only for our health and the environment, but for our economy as well. The cost of continued inaction is too high.”
— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.